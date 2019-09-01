As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Alta Capital Management Increased Holding by $329,300; As Ducommun (DCO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.77 Million

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 185 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 738 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA; 12/04/2018 – Low-profile chipmaker thrives on Google, Amazon demand; 15/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Media companies score as the Supreme Court allows legal sports gambling Plus, Amazon makes a move to increase diversity on its board; Lyft claims 35 percent of the U.S. ride-share market; and inside NYC’s crypto conference; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc (DCO) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 41,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The institutional investor held 595,468 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.92M, down from 636,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $469.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 51,656 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 03/05/2018 – Ducommun: Oswald Succeeds Tony Reardon; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun: Restructuring on Track; 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 23/04/2018 – DUCOMMUN BUYS CERTIFIED THERMOPLASTICS CO., LLC; 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ducommun Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCO); 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Financial holds 5,590 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Ca, California-based fund reported 169 shares. Fosun Intll Limited has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Overbrook Mngmt Corp has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 526 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation invested in 1,374 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd owns 103 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, R G Niederhoffer Cap Management has 12.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Noven Financial Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 183 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, California-based fund reported 17 shares. Hm Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.61% or 1,227 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tompkins Fin Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,708 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.12% or 4,035 shares in its portfolio.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,467 shares to 270,612 shares, valued at $63.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 3,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,486 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nn Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 349,729 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DCO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.28 million shares or 5.54% more from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer stated it has 33,800 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 528,340 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) or 771,673 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 40,889 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc reported 56,846 shares stake. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 54,570 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 620,997 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt accumulated 156,953 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.03% or 59,513 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 11,980 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 63 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% or 40,834 shares.

