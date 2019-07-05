As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Wespac Advisors Has Upped Holding; As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stock Declined, Gilman Hill Asset Management Boosted Its Holding

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 9,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,303 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 127,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 1.60 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 568.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548,000, up from 312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Pierbridge: According to Deutsche Bank, 53.1% of the U.S. Postal Service’s ground package volume comes from Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage that promotes discounts for Amazon Prime members; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is making another move in its courtship of lower-income shoppers. Customers on Medicaid can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month, or $7 less than the new regular monthly fee of $12.99; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is sitting on at least $12.4 billion of future revenue; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain declares $0.611 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “70 Highest Dividend-Yield Stocks in the S&P 500 – GuruFocus.com” published on June 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Google Buys Looker – My Take; Tesla Working Great; High Dividend Starter List – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Iron Mountain Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GuruFocus.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial owns 20,485 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al owns 0.1% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 67,598 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 79,287 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset Inc has 0.08% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 5,271 were reported by Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc. Hsbc Public Lc invested in 598,553 shares. Van Eck Associate stated it has 1,054 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank & Company holds 176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Campbell Communications Investment Adviser Ltd Co reported 11,286 shares. Axa owns 665,100 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.06% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Cohen & Steers Inc owns 8.87 million shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co reported 4,696 shares. Millennium Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 28,168 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 12,055 shares to 10,464 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 60,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,750 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.