As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Stephens Raised Stake by $813,460; Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Lifted Position in Facebook (FB) by $531,532

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 457 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.32 million, up from 13,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $7.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1950. About 2.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $196.33. About 7.51 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Rep. Lance Says Americans ‘Want Answers’ From Facebook (Video); 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK GIVES UPDATE ON TARGETING OPTIONS REVIEW; 26/04/2018 – Facebook warns investors that more Cambridge Analyticas are likely; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says data leak hits 87 mln users, widening privacy scandal; 04/04/2018 – Facebook raises the number of users impacted by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 20/03/2018 – INVESTORS CLAIM FACEBOOK FAILED TO DISCLOSE VULNERABILITY; 11/05/2018 – Congress finally published all of the political Facebook ads purchased by Russian groups hoping to sow discord before and after the 2016 U.S. election; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER SAYS ZUCKERBERG WILL MAKE CO. MUCH BETTER

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Lc has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Skylands Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,400 shares. Pettee Incorporated invested in 0.41% or 368 shares. Buckingham Cap holds 2.04% or 12,149 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 199,915 shares. Intact has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,300 shares. Uss Invest accumulated 2.81% or 140,061 shares. Rwc Asset Llp owns 5.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 71,434 shares. 11,220 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Llc. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 700 shares. Apriem holds 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,017 shares. Markel holds 2.78% or 93,237 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth accumulated 0.4% or 492 shares. First Advsr Lp owns 1.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 556,710 shares. Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortress Trans Infrst Invs L by 26,205 shares to 23,300 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,028 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 15,900 shares. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M.. $7.79M worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,922 were accumulated by Financial Architects. Moreover, Com Of Vermont has 0.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,458 are owned by Driehaus Cap Mngmt Lc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.44M shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd invested in 1.77% or 1.77M shares. Nokota Lp has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clark Estates Incorporated New York accumulated 277,045 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 30,875 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability accumulated 20,448 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Us State Bank De has 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vident Invest Advisory Lc owns 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,245 shares. M&R Mngmt has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,825 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,418 shares. 1,975 were accumulated by Harvest Cap Mgmt.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,679 shares to 6,385 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 44,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,541 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

