As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Whitnell & Co Has Boosted Stake; As Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Hhr Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 134,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 584,860 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.24; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 25/05/2018 – Insider Trading Activity Report For Dick’s Sporting Goods; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY ACCELERATED DECLINES IN FIREARMS SALES; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Dick’s Sporting Goods; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s will destroy assault-style guns it yanked off shelves; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY EPS $2.80-EPS $3; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 08/03/2018 – Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 282 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 03/04/2018 – Trump attacks spur Amazon […]

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,970 shares to 26,452 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armistice Capital Lc stated it has 4,000 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Co holds 2.23% or 24,557 shares in its portfolio. Conning Inc holds 0.52% or 9,384 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillview Cap Advisors Ltd invested in 1.07% or 113 shares. Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 647 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.96% or 3,815 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 0.26% or 326 shares. 439 are owned by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 610 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Lc accumulated 597,997 shares. Moreover, Athena Advisors Lc has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 422 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 501 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.84% or 13,643 shares in its portfolio.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 462,910 shares to 919,159 shares, valued at $59.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 48,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,865 shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 142,759 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 184,808 are owned by Maverick Capital. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% or 5,489 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 1,100 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 6.76 million shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 201,884 are held by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Llp has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 7,952 shares. Lsv Asset reported 4.67M shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr has 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sit Investment Associate accumulated 2,875 shares. Usa Portformulas Corp invested in 3,179 shares or 0.07% of the stock. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 47,917 shares or 0% of the stock.

