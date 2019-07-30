As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Filament Decreased Its Stake; Pacifica Capital Investments Raised Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding by $2.00 Million

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $20.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1891.85. About 1.45 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Snap Replaces Chief Financial Officer With Amazon Exec — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 09/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Reorganizes Series-Development Team Under Jennifer Salke, Names Albert Cheng Co-Head of TV; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 11,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 94,024 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, up from 82,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $157.36. About 108,632 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.43 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,168 are owned by Roundview Ltd Co. Bartlett & Ltd Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation owns 174,155 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 1.91% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 122,693 shares. Wallington Asset Management holds 4,656 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B holds 1.77% or 1,413 shares. Ami Investment Mgmt holds 273 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd holds 5,839 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 3,897 shares. Chilton Cap Management Lc holds 17,611 shares. Cap World, California-based fund reported 3.92 million shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 803 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Birinyi Assocs Inc invested in 12.08% or 15,839 shares. Omers Administration Corporation invested in 300 shares. Cadence Cap Limited holds 0.03% or 191 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Lc holds 4,890 shares. Brant Point Investment Limited Liability Com owns 8,084 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 19,972 shares. Royal London Asset invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). British Columbia Investment Mgmt stated it has 38,298 shares. Riverhead Limited Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 13,344 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership reported 2,821 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Hhr Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 4.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.03% or 331,395 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 8,789 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corp reported 0.06% stake. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 357,180 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Samlyn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 98,753 shares.

