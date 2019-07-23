As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Cut Stake; As Gogo (GOGO) Stock Value Rose, Stelliam Investment Management LP Decreased Stake

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 290 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, down from 8,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $981.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1994.49. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Serves Up New Benefit for Prime Members at Whole Foods Market; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MLN VS $890 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.77M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38M, down from 8.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 2.61M shares traded or 85.43% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – GOGO – FOR FY ENDING DECEMBER 31, CO EXPECTS GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $150 MLN TO $170 MLN AND CASH CAPEX OF $110 MLN TO $130 MLN; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Gogo To ‘CCC+’; Otlk Neg; Debt Rtgs Lowered; 21/03/2018 – Gogo Business Aviation Hits Milestone with 100th Business Jet Now Flying with AVANCE L5 System; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q REV. $68.8M, EST. $214.7M; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 20/04/2018 – GOGO’S JOHN WADE NAMED PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL AVIATION DIVISION; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.44 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 1,061 shares. Hillman invested in 12.21% or 15,475 shares. S&Co Inc owns 650 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Com reported 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shanda Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 1.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 470 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Dillon & Associates has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 12,397 shares. Hartford Inv, Connecticut-based fund reported 48,875 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Com, South Dakota-based fund reported 1,749 shares. Crystal Rock Mngmt holds 2,380 shares. First Washington Corporation reported 2.72% stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc has invested 4.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Global Advsr Llc holds 0.63% or 9,082 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability owns 1,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM) by 22,850 shares to 49,835 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, S Muoio And Com Ltd Llc has 0.75% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 181,751 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 40,905 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation owns 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 175,000 are owned by Highbridge Management Lc. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Moreover, Frontier Capital Ltd has 0.07% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 16,025 shares. Natl Asset Management holds 24,801 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 47,750 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 103,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) or 88,888 shares. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Llc has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.19M shares.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 287,900 shares to 640,000 shares, valued at $15.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 544,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity.

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.59 EPS, down 25.53% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.95% negative EPS growth.