As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Shaker Investments Upped by $454,155 Its Position; Lyons Wealth Management Continues to Hold Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51 million shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 255 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 1,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Ultrafast Delivery From Whole Foods Market Is Now Available in Six Cities Through Prime Now, More to Come in 201; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 01/05/2018 – After Bernie Sanders tweet, Amazon is now in the crosshairs of both political parties; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the International Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 07/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business:

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M was sold by Peretz Richard N..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 0.21% or 42.92M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life invested in 2,800 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated owns 141,547 shares. Cardinal Cap holds 18,167 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Holt Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs LP owns 6,545 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Management holds 0.37% or 10,977 shares. Argyle Capital Management Inc owns 1.63% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 37,850 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 2,799 shares stake. Profund Advsr Ltd invested in 13,124 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Personal Fincl Services stated it has 2,579 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa reported 172,919 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability has invested 1.43% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Horrell stated it has 31,167 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp & Company holds 13,172 shares. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.37% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Ltd Llc invested in 6.92% or 704,112 shares. Advisory holds 0.02% or 574 shares. Mariner Ltd Co owns 31,653 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs owns 29,856 shares. Renaissance Investment holds 162 shares. Aimz Inv Advisors Ltd Co reported 119 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 355,996 shares. Axiom Intll Invsts Limited Liability De stated it has 57,527 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. 319 are held by Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt Incorporated. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 635,021 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Lc has 751 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Gw Henssler And stated it has 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 2,826 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Limited Liability Co has 3.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,113 shares. Trust Department Mb Retail Bank N A has 6,949 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 16,327 shares to 29,938 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,590 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).