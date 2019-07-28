As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, North Star Asset Management Increased by $4.91 Million Its Stake; Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined While Beech Hill Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $341,850

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 545.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 2,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,267 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 6,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,497 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 94,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FAANG Shares Mixed As Alphabet’s Earnings Beat Expectations, Amazon’s Fall Short – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, Tesla and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Wild Card Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 4,691 shares. 344 were reported by Pinnacle Advisory Gru Inc. Symmetry Peak stated it has 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marathon Cap Mgmt reported 477 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Conning Inc has invested 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beech Hill Advsr reported 3.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ccm Advisers Limited, South Carolina-based fund reported 10,719 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,413 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 23,206 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 305 shares. Chemical Bank reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 38 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Maverick Cap has 9,510 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corp has invested 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Templeton Dragon(Cl End) (TDF) by 24,347 shares to 59,810 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel (NYSE:UPS) by 13,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,130 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Td Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1,331 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.83% or 183,717 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc owns 185,687 shares. St Johns Investment Com Ltd Llc owns 1.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 28,458 shares. Mai Capital Management invested in 1.15% or 418,948 shares. The Kentucky-based Field And Main Retail Bank has invested 1.85% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated accumulated 18.80M shares. Letko Brosseau And Associate holds 1.11% or 2.07 million shares. Capwealth Advisors Limited Company reported 7,919 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co invested in 0.33% or 1,747 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.35% or 14,837 shares in its portfolio. 33,000 are owned by Hudson Bay Capital Management L P. Jones Financial Lllp accumulated 0% or 15,457 shares. Anderson Hoagland & reported 62,247 shares stake.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,275 shares to 113,700 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Intel Overtakes Pfizer as Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How, When and Why to Buy Advanced Micro Devices Stock Again – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel targets raised, AMD remains concern – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intel (INTC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 09, 2019.