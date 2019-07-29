As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Decreased Position; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Market Value Rose While Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 1095.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 21,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,448 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $167.3. About 1.07 million shares traded or 40.02% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 10,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.21 million shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 05/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go is fashioned after small grocery stores, with a crucial difference: it has no cashiers; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era; 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability reported 802 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 1.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability stated it has 7,480 shares or 7.36% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.56% stake. Raymond James Ser Advisors holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 151,910 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 0.77% or 8,089 shares. Moreover, Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 338 shares. Hutchinson Cap Ca, a California-based fund reported 125 shares. Burke And Herbert Fincl Bank And Tru owns 0.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 443 shares. Vontobel Asset has invested 3.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lsv Asset invested in 0.01% or 5,080 shares. Atika Management Llc holds 5,295 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated invested in 1.09% or 911 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 76.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,215 shares to 366,448 shares, valued at $14.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,474 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment reported 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.04% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 15,400 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 31,245 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Inv Counselors Of Maryland owns 1,591 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 148,852 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Penobscot Invest holds 0.06% or 1,760 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,790 shares. Us National Bank De owns 27,162 shares. Parkside Bancorp Tru accumulated 122 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Lc holds 5,041 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell Assoc holds 11 shares. Stone Run Ltd Com invested in 17,275 shares or 1.3% of the stock.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 15,301 shares to 434,877 shares, valued at $123.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 253,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,066 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold $540,407.