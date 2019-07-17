As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Kingdon Capital Management Boosted Holding; Speece Thorson Capital Group Boosted Its Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Position by $2.03 Million; Stock Price Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 202,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, up from 879,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 346,225 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 20.83% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Be Pressured, Industry Down in April; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.99 million, up from 10,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $10 during the last trading session, reaching $1999.9. About 1.52 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 2,647 shares to 17,444 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,292 shares, and cut its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI).

More notable recent Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mueller Water -9% on Goldman downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Knowles Corp (KN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mueller Water Products, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Mueller Water Products, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Llc holds 0.04% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) or 58,788 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 1,568 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Water Asset Mgmt invested in 105,000 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Insight 2811 Incorporated has invested 0.28% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 251,850 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) or 2,114 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 84,810 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 26,670 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 150,742 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt accumulated 17,000 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 10,454 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Malls Are Thriving in an Era of Ecommerce – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Guess Who Just Became Amazon’s Biggest Shipper – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Prime Day Is Coming: What Investors Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.