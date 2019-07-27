As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Howard Capital Management Cut Holding by $925,600; F5 Networks (FFIV) Holder Rodgers Brothers Lifted Its Stake by $444,600

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 520 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.18M, down from 19,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 18/04/2018 – Bevite Helps Retailers Fight Amazon with the First Transparent Commercial Blockchain Platform that Eliminates Excess Inventory; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 22/05/2018 – Amazon frontrunner in talks to buy Future Retail stake, sources say; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 2,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 12,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $153.81. About 1.24M shares traded or 74.03% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lululemon’s New Experimental Store Hints at the Future of Retail – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: INTC, TWTR, AMZN, APHA, UBER – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Limited accumulated 190,474 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Miles Capital Inc holds 732 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.76% or 69,184 shares. Anderson Hoagland owns 7,898 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 122,693 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Weitz Management stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 261,514 shares. First Personal Ser invested in 593 shares. Ranger Invest Lp has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northrock Prtn Llc reported 0.28% stake. L And S Advsr owns 8,316 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Dsm Capital Limited Co has invested 3.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has 1.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 138,488 shares. Iconiq Capital Limited Co has 666 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) reported 621 shares stake.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,161 shares to 74,057 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc Cl A (NYSE:BLK).

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,835 shares to 29,640 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $3.53 million activity. The insider WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold $20,331. 1,971 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares with value of $316,909 were sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN. The insider Locoh-Donou Francois sold $595,600. Shares for $496,853 were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 the insider Rogers Scot Frazier sold $450,080. $112,449 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions, a Alabama-based fund reported 7 shares. State Street has invested 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Guinness Asset Management Limited invested in 102 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James & Associate reported 30,915 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Com, Washington-based fund reported 80,892 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 17,172 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 2,599 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 3,304 shares. 7,809 were reported by Vision Management. Moreover, Cap Inc has 0.1% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Stifel reported 10,228 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability holds 0% or 50 shares.