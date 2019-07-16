As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, E&G Advisors LP Has Upped Holding by $372,020; As Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL) Market Valuation Declined, Hrt Financial Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.91 Million

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL) by 76.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 476,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,458 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 620,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 2.20M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – OTHER FIVE RESCUED EMPLOYEES REMAIN IN A STABLE CONDITION AND ARE MAKING GOOD PROGRESS; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – UNDERGROUND INSPECTION EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT ONE WEEK, AND OPERATIONS AT MASAKHANE MINE WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED DURING PERIOD; 12/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS EXOR INCREASED STAKE IN COMPANY TO 5.4%; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – THE OTHER TWO EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL AND ARE IN A STABLE CONDITION; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PURSUING ITS DELEVERAGING STRATEGY, AND GROUP LIQUIDITY REMAINS SOUND; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF LONMIN IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS S. AFRICA, U.S. PGM OPS CONTINUE TO PERFORM WELL; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE REFINANCES U.S. DOLLAR RCF ON IMPROVED TERMS; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SAYS 13 MINERS TRAP AFTER SEISMIC EVENT: EWN; 06/04/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD – TRP HAS GRANTED TRP WAIVER RULING RELATED TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER DEAL

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes -adviser; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Limited Company owns 15,890 shares for 3.66% of their portfolio. Btim invested in 0.02% or 1,004 shares. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 1.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Badgley Phelps Bell reported 2.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shanda Asset Management accumulated 4,000 shares. Creative Planning holds 93,704 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil reported 200 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Partner Investment Mgmt Lp reported 610 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aspiriant Limited Liability reported 1,135 shares. Noven Financial Group holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 183 shares. Bristol John W And Inc invested 3.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mechanics Savings Bank Trust Department has invested 1.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highvista Strategies Ltd Co reported 2.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,798 shares to 62,772 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,725 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 4,827 shares to 7,174 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).