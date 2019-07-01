As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Discovery Capital Management Raised Its Position by $8.69 Million; Atlanta Capital Management Co Increases Stake in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ)

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69M, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $24.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1918.03. About 2.27 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 18/05/2018 – The Center of Retail 2018: Enterprise Order Management – Retailers are Racing to Compete with Amazon – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 63,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.44 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.25 million, up from 12.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 687,690 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 1.25 million shares. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Co holds 1,000 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 261,077 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 47,473 shares. Somerset Tru has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Int Inc holds 439,501 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability holds 184,692 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 0.02% or 44,031 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 404 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 1,212 shares. 12.44M are held by Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Company reported 94,710 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 92,397 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $167,414 activity.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on January 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on December 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Umpqua Bank Adds Chief Investment Strategist; Expands Wealth Management Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former CEO Ray Davis to retire from Umpqua Bank for good next week – Portland Business Journal” on December 28, 2017. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 17, 2019 : LVS, CCI, KMI, TEAM, ETFC, URI, TMK, CCK, SLG, AA, SLM, UMPQ – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) CEO Cort O’Haver on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 87,753 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $207.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 17,000 shares to 612,900 shares, valued at $42.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 409,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Kohl’s Is Rolling Out Amazon Returns Nationally – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Next Big Thing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Shipment Services With GE Aircraft Deal – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kroger a Value Play or a Falling Knife? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karp Capital Mgmt Corp invested in 2,927 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 1.14% or 1,023 shares. Beck Capital Ltd Co owns 4,231 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Reliant Inv Management Lc invested in 2,039 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Chemical Bancorp reported 6,311 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman holds 6,511 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Barometer holds 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 138 shares. Comm Bankshares invested in 1.59% or 75,318 shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt Inc has 1,022 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.93% or 21,086 shares. Deltec Asset Management Llc holds 13,005 shares or 5.07% of its portfolio. Hm Mngmt Lc invested 1.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 805,718 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt stated it has 3.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).