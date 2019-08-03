As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Wisconsin Capital Management Has Upped by $667,500 Its Stake; Pathstone Family Office Cut Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $871,803 as Share Value Rose

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 1,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 09/04/2018 – Slammed by Trump, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment; 09/05/2018 – Ty Cox: Source Familiar With Details Of Amazon’s Tire Install Collaboration With Sears Confirms to Benzinga The Partnership…; 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 6,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98 million shares traded or 127.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,350 shares to 39,730 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.58 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,554 shares to 3,644 shares, valued at $452,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 13,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.