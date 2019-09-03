As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Increased Holding by $4.03 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Inverness Counsel Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 10/04/2018 – Google has launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini in India, following Amazon into the market. via @cnbctech; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers List; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership May 11:

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 3,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 676,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.78M, down from 679,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,962 were accumulated by Boltwood Capital. Enterprise Fin Service Corporation holds 0.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 33,152 shares. Finemark Bankshares And owns 266,623 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Ionic Capital Management Limited Co holds 3,540 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co invested in 1.25% or 56,232 shares. Bernzott Cap Advsr reported 123,965 shares stake. Victory Cap Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 431,327 shares. Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 18,025 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Loudon Mgmt Ltd reported 22,839 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh stated it has 588,831 shares. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 96,769 are held by John G Ullman And. Hexavest has invested 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chase Invest Counsel Corp has 44,506 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv holds 64,106 shares.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spon Adr by 4,809 shares to 407,159 shares, valued at $26.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank owns 5,323 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alesco Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 177 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Llc Dc has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 15,405 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management Incorporated holds 345 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kessler Invest Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 407 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,817 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp holds 3.36% or 4,759 shares. Winfield Assoc Incorporated holds 6.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,500 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt Inc holds 4,662 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 27,480 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc has 438,304 shares for 3% of their portfolio.