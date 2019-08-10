As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Whale Rock Capital Management Trimmed Stake; As Callon Petroleum (CPE) Market Value Declined, Viking Fund Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.05 Million

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Petroleum (CPE) by 40.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 15.32 million shares traded or 33.35% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 55,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71M, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 28/03/2018 – White House not looking to go after Amazon right now: Sec. Sanders; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

