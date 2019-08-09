As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Wespac Advisors Has Lifted by $465,050 Its Position; As Brunswick (BC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Valueworks Lifted Its Position

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 21,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 112,194 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 91,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 402,173 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 568.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548,000, up from 312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $18.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.7. About 1.73 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW FULFILLMENT CENTER IN SOUTHERN NEVADA; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand; 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market; 30/03/2018 – PoliticoPlaybook: Playbook scoop: Amazon slashes outside consultants; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 12,573 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Jefferies Grp Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Wright Investors Service invested 0.23% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 95,469 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp holds 68,846 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited has 0.03% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 182,879 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 131,775 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 139,850 shares. 19,008 were reported by Raymond James Associates. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh owns 282,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has 392,975 shares. Natixis holds 0.06% or 175,116 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $142,103 activity.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick’s Danielle Brown Chosen Among Most Influential Women in Corporate America by Savoy Magazine – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Siemens, Corindus, Broadcom, Platinum, McAfee, Groupon | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 09, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “wrap: KKR, Campbell, DoorDash, Caviar, Watermill, LLR, Arnott’s, FP | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brunswick Corporation (BC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Nike, Celect, Bonaccord, Wafra, AEI, Genstar, Hackman Capital – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s How Amazon Is Dominating the Internet of Things – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trade of the Day: Amazon Stock Is Primed for a Bounce Trade – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy to Ride the Vegan Wave – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth holds 0.1% or 148 shares. 12,820 are held by Parsons Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ri. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr accumulated 75,568 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 29,020 shares. Jabodon Pt reported 2.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Roberts Glore Com Il has 0.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 827 shares. Bainco International Invsts holds 2.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 9,433 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 5,819 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.13 million shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 85,825 shares. Com Natl Bank has invested 1.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Covington Mgmt reported 19,418 shares stake. Advisor Prtn Ltd holds 2.36% or 10,344 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt has invested 4.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davenport has 0.9% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).