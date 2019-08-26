As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Leonard Green Partners LP Cut Its Stake by $3.56 Million; Provise Management Group Has Cut American Express Co (AXP) Position by $449,734

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 4,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 62,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 66,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.80M shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 16/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos considers these 3 CEOs his role models; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive to Will Migrate Majority of Its Brands to AWS; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 14,560 shares to 433,429 shares, valued at $24.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $84.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

