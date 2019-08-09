As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Cut Its Holding by $3.56 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.38 Million

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 7,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,233 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 20,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 13/03/2018 – Apple to Hold Annual Software Developer Conference June 4 to 8; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $921.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft co-founder Alan Patricof said Friday Amazon is “not necessarily” a bad company; 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved an Amazon.com subsidiary’s September 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.48M shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $29.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,579 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Good Does Amazon’s Prime Day Need To Be? (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Amazon Nears $1 Trillion Again; PayPal Gets an Unexpected Boost – The Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FedEx News: FDX Stock Falls After Ending Amazon Ground Deliveries – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon To Spend $700 Million To Retrain One-Third Of U.S. Workforce – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.15B for 73.08 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com by 8,567 shares to 24,742 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) by 30,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Transportation Inc.

