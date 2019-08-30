As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Shaker Investments Raised Stake; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $16.32 Million

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 1,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $20.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.72. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 28/03/2018 – Investors buy up retail with Amazon on the ropes; 25/04/2018 – Amazon collects as much data on us as any of the other platforms. But it solves real problems for users, earning their trust; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97 million, down from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 945,051 shares traded or 29.79% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.13 million activity.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NGL Energy Partners: The Future’s Looking Brighter – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NGL Energy Partners LP Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whiting Petroleum: A Disappointing Q2 2019 Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy Transfer: Q2 Earnings Takeaways – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NGL Energy Partners announces $150M unit repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Gas Partners Lp (NYSE:WES) by 742,239 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $33.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 619,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 89,824 shares. Regions Corporation reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 90,127 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.26% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 1.05 million shares. Natixis holds 254,600 shares. The New York-based Cannell Peter B & Incorporated has invested 0.03% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.09% or 65,657 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Captrust Advsr accumulated 33,159 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd reported 0% stake. Sei Invests reported 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 20,131 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axos Finl Inc by 77,624 shares to 617,991 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,415 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Earnings: AMZN Stock Slides as Q2 Profit Below Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Amazon stock suffers longest losing streak in 13 years – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Buy Amazon Stock Here or on a Deeper Dip? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Prtnrs Lc has 0.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,783 shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership has 547 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,928 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 21,536 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 3,530 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Llc holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,225 shares. 353 were reported by Cypress Capital Ltd. Roberts Glore And Company Il reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild Invest Corp Il stated it has 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pennsylvania-based Staley Capital Advisers has invested 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Altfest L J & Company Inc, New York-based fund reported 43,947 shares. Avenir reported 13,695 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,827 shares. Ami Inv Mngmt holds 0.26% or 273 shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).