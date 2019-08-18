As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Oarsman Capital Has Upped Stake; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Share Value Rose, Eagle Global Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $440,300

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 664,507 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 271 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 31/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Australia from its US site to avoid sales import tax; 16/05/2018 – Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. via @cnbctech; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 26/05/2018 – Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blume Capital has 0.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 765 shares. Horizon Inv Services owns 211 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt has invested 2.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waverton Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 7.29% or 78,487 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants reported 6,127 shares. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Com has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Madrona Finance Svcs Ltd has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Petrus Trust Lta owns 173 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 2.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 146,120 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Old West Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 250 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Rothschild Capital Limited Com has invested 6.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Overbrook Mgmt invested in 140 shares. First Amer Natl Bank holds 1.16% or 9,003 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union Comml Bank has invested 0.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 11,288 shares to 12,576 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHG) by 14,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,189 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 340,631 shares to 408,591 shares, valued at $18.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 11,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).