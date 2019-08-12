As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Upped by $550,329 Its Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Holds Position in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP)

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 5.88 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.85M, up from 4.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $90.06. About 959,596 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $28.89 during the last trading session, reaching $1778.69. About 2.11M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing perception, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. Jeff Bezos doesn’t care; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH WHITE HOUSE PROCEEDINGS; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of $10 billion cloud contract decision; 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tremblant invested in 44,756 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 1.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 317,930 shares. Brandywine Managers Lc owns 705 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 159 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,987 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication reported 4.24M shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Lc has 3.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,232 shares. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Robecosam Ag owns 1,115 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.66 million shares. Dock Street Asset Management Inc holds 16,819 shares or 10.23% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,978 shares. Murphy Mngmt invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hanson Doremus Mngmt holds 107 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Davenport And Com Ltd Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 40,738 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Amazon Rules the Online Grocery Market – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Seeks To Add 1,485 MW Of New Wind Generation From Three Wind Facilities In Oklahoma – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 14,169 shares to 48,353 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 14,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,416 shares, and cut its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL).