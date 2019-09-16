As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Lifted Holding by $863,208; As Hcp (HCP) Stock Rose, Holder National Pension Service Raised Its Stake

National Pension Service increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 40,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 670,487 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.44M, up from 629,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 2.03 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.31M shares traded or 0.80% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 03/04/2018 – Conor Sen: @selling_theta *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Service First Launched Last Month in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Virginia Beach, Va; 18/05/2018 – The Center of Retail 2018: Enterprise Order Management – Retailers are Racing to Compete with Amazon – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business The new “head tax” is aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness crisis

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westover Limited Liability Company holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,460 shares. Page Arthur B, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 948 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild Capital Lc owns 7,037 shares for 6.52% of their portfolio. Capital Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 176 shares. Lodge Hill Limited Liability reported 2.26% stake. American Asset Inc reported 656 shares stake. Seatown Pte reported 11.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 706 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 522 shares. First Bank & Trust Tru Of Newtown stated it has 181 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd holds 0.31% or 3,432 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bell Bancorporation accumulated 786 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Management Lc stated it has 0.12% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 47,225 were accumulated by Oppenheimer & Com. Pggm Invests holds 1.36% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 8.45 million shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 2,653 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.27 million shares. American Century Cos accumulated 0.07% or 2.08 million shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.15% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Ftb Advsrs reported 894 shares stake. Real Mgmt Svcs Ltd Llc stated it has 5.8% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 49,550 were accumulated by Curbstone Corp. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 575,843 shares. Pinebridge LP reported 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.01% or 13,853 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0.05% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 14,508 shares to 632,976 shares, valued at $18.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,845 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).