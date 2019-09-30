As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, North American Management Boosted Position by $473,500; Keybank National Association Has Raised Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) as Valuation Rose

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 54.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 17,247 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, up from 11,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.52 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $894,000, up from 222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon is reportedly planning to offer a new credit card tailored to the needs of small business owners; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 30/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Amazon is expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE REDUCED ATVI, NOW, BLK, AMZN, STZ IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 17/04/2018 – NEW lRl REPORT ANALYZES IMPACT OF AMAZON’S ACQUISITION OF WHOLE FOODS

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon signs multiyear deal with ‘Fleabag’ creator – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon launches Music HD plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon target trimmed on near-term profitability – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon adds mobile gaming Prime perks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon forecasts $639M Go revenue next year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,823 shares to 25,244 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,316 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 836 were accumulated by Spinnaker. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas holds 4,264 shares. Murphy Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Co, Delaware-based fund reported 14,465 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt holds 1.46% or 3,715 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 516 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Iron Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 804 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 1.73% or 2,252 shares. Torray Lc holds 11,830 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors has invested 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cim Ltd Liability holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,392 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Fin has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tcw Group holds 3.59% or 178,529 shares in its portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership owns 135,814 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Wills Fincl Gru Incorporated owns 1,748 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Cap Mgmt, Alabama-based fund reported 48,532 shares. Clean Yield Gp has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc has 30,222 shares. Bridges Management reported 5,249 shares. Argent Trust Communication invested in 10,145 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd owns 123,150 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 200 shares. 9,438 were reported by First Business Finance Services Inc. Whale Rock Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.34% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 1,934 shares in its portfolio. 33,946 were accumulated by Boston Common Asset. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 12,125 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 7,810 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 59,814 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofAML upgrades ADI on 5G potential – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “VIDEO: Make 5G Investing Plays Like the Pros – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9,962 shares to 225,249 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,597 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).