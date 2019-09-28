As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Lifted Holding by $494,073; As J2 Global Com (JCOM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Decreased Stake by $13.14 Million

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc Com (JCOM) by 97.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 147,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 4,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $405,000, down from 152,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $89.04. About 237,887 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 261 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 771 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG Al-enabled TVs; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon is squeezing suppliers to curb losses in price wars- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 12.06% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $76.48 million for 14.09 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp holds 0% or 4,100 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Amer Gp invested in 0.04% or 119,739 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability owns 5,643 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assocs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Dorsey & Whitney Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Next Gp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 171 shares. Moreover, Captrust Financial has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Moreover, Laurion Mgmt LP has 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 19,657 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,013 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 259 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested in 6,128 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 387,964 shares. S&T Savings Bank Pa holds 86,679 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. First Citizens Natl Bank Tru Communication has invested 0.05% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 228,963 shares to 591,730 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc Com (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ithaka Ltd Liability Company owns 25,229 shares. Korea-based Natl Pension Serv has invested 2.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Asset Management holds 656 shares. Scholtz And Comm Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,413 shares. Northstar Group accumulated 2.8% or 3,500 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 2.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt has 3.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 162,916 shares. Tanaka Cap holds 460 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Grimes And reported 1,625 shares. Chem Bancshares reported 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rbf Cap Lc accumulated 2,000 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd has 19,765 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Moreover, Castleark Mngmt Lc has 2.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,430 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 719,520 shares or 1.12% of the stock.

