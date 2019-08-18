As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Matrix Capital Management Company LP Raised Holding by $33.82 Million; As Dominion Energy (D) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Lowered by $449,084 Its Holding

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company Tech companies claimed the top five spots again this year; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 16/05/2018 – i News: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness – but scores more products are still available; 10/05/2018 – Is Trump’s Tax Incoherence Just a Way to Hurt Amazon?; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 53,182 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 59,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.36M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,057 shares to 179,117 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.