As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Maryland Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $500,180; Greenwich Investment Management Lifted Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding by $1.23 Million as Stock Price Rose

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,428 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.82M, up from 18,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Amazon’s official response to Trump attacks; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 432.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 102,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 126,255 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 23,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 409,928 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Inc has 0.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,415 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0.92% or 3.32 million shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.29% or 439 shares. Rockland Trust Com has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quantitative Inv Limited Co holds 3.52% or 34,200 shares in its portfolio. Pioneer Trust Bank & Trust N A Or holds 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 429 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has 2.46 million shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd accumulated 1,327 shares. F&V Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.46% or 450 shares. Baltimore has invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jennison Assoc Llc holds 2.96 million shares. Decatur Capital Inc has 12,478 shares for 4.29% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Lc stated it has 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natl Pension Ser invested 2.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nbt State Bank N A New York owns 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 647 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FedEx Will End Ground Shipments Of Amazon Packages – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 4,080 shares to 105,683 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inco by 6,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,280 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).