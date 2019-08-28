As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Manchester Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $5.67 Million; Ranger Investment Management LP Decreased Repligen (RGEN) Holding by $5.17 Million as Market Value Rose

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Repligen Corporation (RGEN) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 87,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 530,056 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.32 million, down from 617,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Repligen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $91.4. About 362,408 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 286.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 1,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 12/04/2018 – Amazon’s Rivals Fear They Will Lose Out on Pentagon’s Cloud-Computing Contract; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Management (Americas) stated it has 3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham Capital owns 3,340 shares. Parsec Mngmt holds 0.18% or 1,598 shares. Mawer Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.27% or 21,153 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Merchants holds 0.08% or 283 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Co stated it has 17,363 shares or 4.1% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 267,072 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd holds 1.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,434 shares. Hbk Invs LP holds 8,535 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Charter Tru Com holds 2,656 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Conning stated it has 9,384 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Llc owns 3,595 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Co accumulated 2,375 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% or 12,844 shares.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,660 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,516 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Company reported 0.09% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Eventide Asset Management Llc invested in 110,000 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Limited reported 10,700 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.03% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 43,298 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 5.65M shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) or 17,312 shares. Fred Alger Management Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0.01% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Mason Street Advisors Llc invested 0.02% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 105,608 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 6,656 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 1,101 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 542,473 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America Corp De owns 124,892 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings In by 40,858 shares to 368,538 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 55,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).