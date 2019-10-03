As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Leonard Green Partners LP Raised Stake by $1.89 Million; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Increased Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Position by $107.87 Million as Share Price Rose

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1719.4. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S; 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 256469.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 3.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 3.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.24M, up from 1,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 45.62 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 23/04/2018 – AMD to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ALSO NOT RELATED TO GOOGLE PROJECT ZERO EXPLOITS MADE PUBLIC JAN. 3; 01/05/2018 – ADVM: PRECLINICAL DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 36 PERCENT, UP 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 18/05/2018 – Germany calls on chip and hardware makers to tackle processor flaws; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc invested in 0.02% or 1.69M shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 243,364 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Management stated it has 21,032 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,535 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 1,100 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 0.12% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 13,500 shares. 115,795 are owned by Public Sector Pension Inv Board. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 260,332 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Steelhead Prtn Lc has 52,192 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.02% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 21,898 shares. 3.13 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Redwood Ltd Company accumulated 12,589 shares.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TCK) by 1.54M shares to 500 shares, valued at $11,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 145,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,090 shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $643.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 802,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).