As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Lee Danner & Bass Has Cut Position; St James Investment Company Has Decreased Its Position in Wr Berkley (WRB) as Shares Rose

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 379 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,564 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, down from 8,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 01/05/2018 – Amazon is planning new perks for Prime members, including 10 percent off of already discounted products at Whole Foods stores, sources told CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge; 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (WRB) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 199,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 293,248 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.84M, down from 492,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $69.67. About 547,745 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co. by 6,530 shares to 61,236 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 13.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.75 per share. WRB’s profit will be $121.99 million for 26.80 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.73% negative EPS growth.

