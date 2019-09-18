As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake; As Sysco (SYY) Stock Price Declined, Shayne & Co Has Upped Stake

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 14,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 358,213 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33 million, up from 343,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.86. About 2.71 million shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 46.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 3,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, down from 7,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.30 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 26/05/2018 – Mpls Star-Trib: Amazon’s finance ambitions are drawing attention from the Fed; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco to Webcast From the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22M and $152.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Commercial Bank Na owns 31,100 shares. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.03% or 3,575 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp, a Kansas-based fund reported 670,754 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Com holds 7,148 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 72,216 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 16,108 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 0.53% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 17,800 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1,166 shares. Coastline, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 78,669 shares. Field & Main Bancorporation reported 7,650 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 3,822 shares. Trian Fund Mgmt LP has 23.67 million shares. 261,263 are owned by Bryn Mawr Tru. Stephens Ar invested in 0.1% or 61,282 shares. Tci Wealth Inc invested in 0.11% or 3,416 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney Com holds 919 shares. Amp Capital stated it has 182,830 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Tillar holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 993 shares. Martin Currie has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc reported 586 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsr Inc owns 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 460 shares. Truepoint owns 588 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 805,718 shares. Buckingham stated it has 3,517 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. South Texas Money has invested 2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 7,020 are owned by Mitchell Mngmt Communication. 3,092 were reported by Park Avenue Securities Llc. Sonata Capital Gru accumulated 2,994 shares. Sky Invest Gru Lc owns 876 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Inv Tech owns 10,165 shares for 5.57% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.78 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Union gains after Amazon PayCode launches – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 443,759 shares to 516,817 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 813,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 824,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC).