As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Holder Ws Management Lllp Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.88 Million; Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Share Value Rose While Jhl Capital Group Cut Its Holding

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 1,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,278 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 6,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $12.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1775.72. About 3.16M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 3.16 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiera Cap holds 0.17% or 23,904 shares. 2,236 are held by Pacific Investment Management. 140 were reported by Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corp. F&V Mgmt Ltd Liability has 450 shares. Security Tru accumulated 3,240 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers Merchants has 84 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Centurylink Investment Mgmt invested 3.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bouchey Fincl Group Ltd holds 640 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fernwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.22% or 1,289 shares. Middleton Ma invested 5.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cannell Peter B & accumulated 1,847 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Halsey Associate Incorporated Ct reported 3.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.80 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 1,700 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc (Call) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26 billion and $231.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $55.86M for 16.86 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.