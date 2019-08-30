As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Holder Wms Partners Has Boosted Its Holding; Whitebox Advisors Has Lifted Its Grifols S A (GRFS) Stake by $25.51 Million

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1771.98. About 1.56 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos has a “two pizza rule” that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO; 09/03/2018 – Wealth Planning for the Rich and Amazon Checking Accounts; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 252.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82 million, up from 505,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 308,800 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $401.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20,000 shares to 10,508 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,742 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comgest Sas has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parametric Associate Ltd Com invested in 1.13M shares or 1.74% of the stock. Bryn Mawr has 0.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,191 shares. Granite Point Mngmt Lp reported 2,500 shares stake. Capital Impact Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 3.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Florida-based Aviance Prns Limited has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv, a West Virginia-based fund reported 791 shares. Orca Invest Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 442 shares or 0.9% of the stock. America First Lc reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management reported 605 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Lc stated it has 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Murphy Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.51% stake. Renaissance Techs Lc accumulated 174,155 shares. Beech Hill Advisors owns 3.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,956 shares. New York-based King Wealth has invested 2.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 10.50 million shares to 11.50 million shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 25,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).