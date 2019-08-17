As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Holder Vista Capital Partners Lifted Position; Fiduciary Counselling Lifted Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $376,350 as Stock Declined

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers Li; 19/03/2018 – Despite his losses, Zuckerberg’s total net worth is still the fourth richest person in the world, behind Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 26/05/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: Caution on an Amazon Killer — Barron’s; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,999 were reported by Marco Inv Mgmt Lc. 1,000 were reported by City Hldgs Company. Kistler has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cwm Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Somerset Group Inc Ltd Llc has 19,777 shares. Blackrock reported 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Everett Harris Co Ca reported 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Destination Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 200 shares. Webster Bancshares N A invested in 0.01% or 1,800 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation reported 2,591 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bessemer has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 10,036 shares. Moreover, Town & Country Comml Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 0.23% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 144,065 were reported by Blume Mgmt. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 106,501 shares. M&T Bankshares stated it has 308,504 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Alibaba Opens Its Platform To B2B Sellers In U.S. – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.