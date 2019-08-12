As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Holder Filament Trimmed by $533,700 Its Position; Mawer Investment Management LTD Maintains Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 22,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.55M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $155.46. About 481,866 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.59M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 06/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon eyes new warehouse in Brazil e-commerce push – sources SAO PAULO (Reuters) -…; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes; 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 19/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon finally delivers an actual number of Prime subscribers. (It’s 100 million.); 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – IN-CAR DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH 2015 OR NEWER VOLVO VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE VOLVO ON CALL ACCOUNT; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 17,906 shares to 17,425 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 648,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,669 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.17 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

