As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Holder Blue Edge Capital Decreased Its Holding; Dean Investment Associates Boosted Keycorp (KEY) Position

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 689 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 billion, down from 3,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 10/05/2018 – Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 56,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 353,350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 296,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.18% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 16.22M shares traded or 79.43% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM) by 425 shares to 6,526 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,429 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stifel Augments Diversified Industrials Practice With Key Investment Banking Hires – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.53 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs/Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5,179 shares to 13,426 shares, valued at $724.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV) by 7,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci (IPAC).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “AMZN Stock: Why Amazon Will Be First $2-Trillion Company – Profit Confidential” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Share Buyback Is Coming: Amazon Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

