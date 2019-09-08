As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Cut Its Holding by $3.75 Million; Robecosam Ag Has Lifted Its New Jersey Res (NJR) Position by $490,000

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 376,461 shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment; 29/03/2018 – NEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS – SEEKING TO ADJUST RATES EFFECTIVE OCT 1, TO RECOVER ABOUT $60.4 MLN RELATED NJ RISE & SAFE Il COSTS MADE THROUGH JUNE 30; 19/03/2018 – NJR Clean Energy Ventures Announces Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm; 04/05/2018 – Correct: New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.59; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES – “ARE TAKING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OUR REMAINING WIND ASSETS” (CORRECTS; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60; 19/04/2018 – DJ New Jersey Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NJR); 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 2,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 5,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares to 838,310 shares, valued at $23.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altimeter Management LP has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alps Advsr holds 0.07% or 5,765 shares in its portfolio. 2,934 are owned by Sns Fincl Group Inc Ltd Llc. Pure Fin Advsrs owns 760 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Incorporated Ca has 133 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Seabridge Inv Advsr Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howard Hughes Institute holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,500 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 241 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Armistice Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.39% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Hm Cap Management Llc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,227 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 43,263 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers Trust holds 173 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Lc invested in 12,061 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 57.87 million shares or 2.69% less from 59.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Channing Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 11,901 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 41,603 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv Associate accumulated 3,175 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has 0% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 14,335 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Ser Advsrs holds 0% or 20,213 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 254,951 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 14,613 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt holds 4,142 shares. 14,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability. Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 6,723 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 12,584 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd invested in 0% or 4,200 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.08M shares.