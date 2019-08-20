As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Hillman Co Boosted by $2.23 Million Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Dearborn Partners Decreased Position

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.32. About 958,657 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:; 02/05/2018 – Gshire Echo: Amazon to open huge Gloucestershire centre; 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 13/04/2018 – Credit Suisse says a post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 185,782 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, down from 191,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.46. About 7.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.29% or 94,021 shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,500 shares. Berkshire Hathaway stated it has 483,300 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Mirador LP holds 1,645 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation invested in 3.03% or 3,308 shares. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 1,874 shares in its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt reported 107 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Culbertson A N Co Inc owns 405 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Davis R M holds 0.91% or 13,719 shares in its portfolio. Utd Amer Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 18,461 shares. Melvin Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 3.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Asset Management Grp LP has invested 2.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% or 2,850 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 143,432 shares.

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Group stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 5.13 million shares. Findlay Park Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.08M shares. Bessemer Gp accumulated 8.10 million shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership owns 35,480 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tributary Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 17,670 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Management Limited Liability has 7.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,050 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 16.21% or 2.81M shares. 64,137 are owned by Strategic Financial Svcs. Perkins Mgmt accumulated 1.38% or 17,710 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 3.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 81.37M shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc has invested 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ruggie Capital stated it has 15 shares. Pinnacle Associate holds 1.63% or 612,641 shares in its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

