As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Gofen & Glossberg Has Raised Position by $1.11 Million; Lennar (LEN) Stock Price Declined While Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 53.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 15,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, down from 28,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 2.46M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 622 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.54 million, up from 19,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video); 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 13/03/2018 – Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 510,788 shares to 531,520 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 146,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.26 million for 9.09 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8,291 shares to 404,121 shares, valued at $44.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 1,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,218 shares, and cut its stake in Asml Hldgs Nv Adr (NASDAQ:ASML).