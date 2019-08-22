As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Glenview State Bank Trust Upped Stake by $306,332; Welch Capital Partners Holding in Citigroup (C) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.44. About 1.90M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 16/05/2018 – i News: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness – but scores more products are still available; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Second Time in Two Years Amazon Japan Has Come Under Antitrust Scrutiny; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 17/04/2018 – Drift Announces $60M Series C Led by Sequoia; Aims to Build the Amazon for B2B; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 6.30M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LUNA: AMLO MOST LIKELY WILL WIN MEXICO ELECTION; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS ON ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER; 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.04 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth holds 12,300 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hourglass Ltd reported 2.75% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mathes Communications holds 1.81% or 57,163 shares. 44,484 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited. Welch Prtn Lc Ny owns 2.84% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 134,083 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 470 shares. Summit Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,400 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group holds 4,110 shares. Scotia Capital reported 588,774 shares. The Tennessee-based Highland Cap Lc has invested 1.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Laurion Ltd Partnership invested 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.68% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). White Pine Cap Ltd invested in 0.33% or 14,599 shares. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon acquiring stake in India’s Future Coupons – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.