As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Glenview State Bank Trust Increased by $306,332 Its Stake; Alps Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Fortinet (FTNT) by $453,096

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81 million shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 26/04/2018 – Looking Ahead to Amazon’s First-Quarter Earnings; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes: Kudlow; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2606 – 2018-03-13; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 92.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 5,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 11,226 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943,000, up from 5,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 1.33M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corporation Mi has 1.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,561 shares. Winslow Asset Management reported 279 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 470 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 1.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Welch Group Inc Ltd Company holds 0.1% or 515 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.15% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2.29% or 143,432 shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J invested in 850 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset owns 161,396 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% or 8,191 shares. Chatham Gru Incorporated owns 241 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 1.44% or 53,211 shares. Anderson Hoagland And invested in 8.19% or 7,898 shares. Liberty Cap Inc stated it has 3,635 shares or 3.26% of all its holdings. Moab Capital Prtnrs Ltd invested 2.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

