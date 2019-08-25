As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Flow Traders Us Trimmed Its Position by $940,562; Van Hulzen Asset Management Raised Its Northern Tr (NTRS) Position by $807,750 as Shares Rose

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 8,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,030 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 78,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 1.29M shares traded or 3.38% up from the average. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 06/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Wealth Advisory Team; 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.58; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 21/05/2018 – Northern Trust at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Northern Trust; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST AUM $1.17T; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM; 19/03/2018 – NTRS, PWC ENHANCEMENT ALLOWS LIFECYCLE AUDIT VIA BLOCKCHAIN; 22/05/2018 – Northern Trust Names New Head of Sales for Asia-Pacific

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn Brings Cross-Platform Competitions to Developers and Players with New Cloud-Based Service; 09/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Reorganizes Series-Development Team Under Jennifer Salke, Names Albert Cheng Co-Head of TV; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 24/05/2018 – El Hemisferio: #Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 6,260 shares. 22,946 are owned by Bokf Na. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% stake. Bowling Port Mgmt stated it has 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Financial Partners invested 1.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legacy Private Trust holds 0.76% or 3,589 shares. Bangor Bankshares reported 858 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telemus Capital Lc holds 2.01% or 14,896 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 1.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,897 shares. Rothschild Cap Lc stated it has 6.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Community Invest invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northeast Consultants has 1.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regal Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,758 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Narwhal Capital has 3,261 shares.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Tcw Opportunistic by 14,804 shares to 22,901 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree International Small (DLS) by 14,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag/London (DTO).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

