As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Evergreen Capital Management Raised Holding; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake Held by Staley Capital Advisers Inc

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 3,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 07/04/2018 – Amazon-coin?; 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago; 19/05/2018 – AMZN: According to sources close to convo, USPS will likely not charge Amazon more, they have a binding contract – ! $AMZN; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 06/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @JackQuaid92 (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama #TheBoys; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 611.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 55,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 65,135 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 9,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 3.71M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELLED 600 FLIGHTS TODAY DUE TO NORTHEASTERN STORM; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 24/05/2018 – Delta Returns to Mumbai After U.S. Pact on Persian Gulf Airlines; 24/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines to fly nonstop from the US to India for first time in a decade; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 16/05/2018 – DELTA AIR HIRES FORMER UNITED INVESTOR CHIEF STEWART FOR IR

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust reported 0.25% stake. Natl Ser Incorporated Wi invested in 20,317 shares or 1.15% of the stock. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cordasco Fin Ntwk owns 132 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Trexquant Invest LP invested in 0.11% or 29,643 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 70,000 shares. Glacier Peak Ltd Company accumulated 1.41% or 30,000 shares. Chase Invest Counsel reported 4,569 shares stake. Shapiro Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 22,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Com accumulated 394,756 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management accumulated 61,478 shares. Asset Management Inc owns 37,830 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Shikiar Asset Management owns 2.09% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 96,625 shares. Sg Americas Lc owns 179,382 shares.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 14,969 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $44.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Comm. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 206,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL & UAL’s Earnings Beat, AAL’s Bullish Q2 View & More – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “AAL Stock Looks Ready To Take Off After Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch When Southwest Reports Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mar Vista Prtnrs Limited Com reported 64,133 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt reported 1,296 shares stake. Moreover, Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 401 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 3.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advsrs Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 554 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sta Wealth Limited Liability holds 6.02% or 15,207 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Company accumulated 69,931 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 357,931 shares. Scharf Ltd Liability Com stated it has 370 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shikiar Asset Mgmt holds 8.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,751 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd owns 460 shares. Chartist Ca holds 390 shares. Moreover, Contour Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 245,817 shares to 23,011 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 25,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,084 shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cargo Airline ATSG Lands Strong Second Quarter – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Your Office Mailroom Isn’t Celebrating Prime Day – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.