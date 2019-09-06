As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Evergreen Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Sysco (SYY) Holder Hilton Capital Management Lowered Position by $12.54 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 187,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 565 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 187,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $75.86. About 350,225 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 3,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1834.93. About 858,944 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: AWS acceleration to 49% y/y revenue growth from 45% in Dec-17 and 43% in Sep-17 is testimony to a winning offering in a fast growth market. More good times for AWS ahead; 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Opportunity Fund (Prn) (JLS) by 45,572 shares to 754,164 shares, valued at $17.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Select Sector Spider (Prn) (XLE) by 20,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Management Corp.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.44M for 19.55 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

