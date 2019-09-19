As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Dillon & Associates Increased Position; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Avalon Advisors Has Cut Its Position

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 7,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 103,089 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.00M, down from 110,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $166.93. About 1.30 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 377.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 710 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.57. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Zenoss Announces Partnership With Google Cloud; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago; 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring its own cleaners for renewed push into housekeeping. Via @Curbed:; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO OFFER $1B-$2B FLIPKART BREAK FEE: FACTORDAILY; 03/04/2018 – “Slowly over time you will use Amazon as your retail search engine rather than Google,” DeGroote told CNBC

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $323.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 26,930 shares to 22,616 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ims Mgmt has 1.84% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,311 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated reported 6,583 shares. Madrona Fincl Services Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.35% or 198 shares. 8,808 are owned by Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Garde Cap reported 2,591 shares. Boltwood Capital has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howe Rusling Incorporated reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership invested in 1.18% or 135,814 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company holds 2.29 million shares. Susquehanna International Gru Llp holds 0.49% or 673,846 shares. Inv House Limited Liability stated it has 16,248 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr reported 4,638 shares stake. Mirador Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 1.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 160,122 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd holds 150 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.76 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23,634 shares to 213,073 shares, valued at $39.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 294,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 527,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

