As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Csat Investment Advisory LP Decreased Holding by $633,680; Delta Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $454,914 as Stock Value Declined

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $359.42. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 356 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,223 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 1,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $14.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.67. About 1.93M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 18/05/2018 – Variety: `Stuber’ Scribe Tripper Clancy to Rewrite `High Five’ for Amazon Studios; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,425 shares to 22,862 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 14,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,143 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company invested in 1,368 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Oh holds 2.9% or 12,030 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Assoc reported 11,300 shares stake. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.36% or 28,901 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0.07% or 3,937 shares. Personal Advsr owns 2,935 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11 shares. Central Natl Bank And Trust has invested 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 21,405 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Duncker Streett stated it has 9,782 shares. Aldebaran Finance reported 3,548 shares. Caprock Group has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.45% or 4.19M shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.32 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). America First Investment Advsr Ltd Liability owns 25 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Scge Management Ltd Partnership invested in 47,500 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 30,319 were accumulated by Clough Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.78% or 651,661 shares. Cim Ltd holds 2.17% or 3,309 shares. Bath Savings Trust reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Com holds 0.13% or 139 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 0.08% or 113 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Paradigm Advsrs has invested 0.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability owns 9,488 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Leisure Cap Management holds 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 360 shares. Capital Assocs New York reported 1,074 shares stake. Moreover, Bbva Compass State Bank has 2.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,836 shares.

