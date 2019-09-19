As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Cognios Capital Lifted Holding; Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Boosted Its Position

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 7,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 111,886 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.59M, up from 104,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $188.14. About 8.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s PR-Driven Apology Tour; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Adding Unsend Message Tool After CEO Caught Unsending; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Curb Fake News, Abuse with New Guidelines; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Someone’s dressed as a ‘Russian troll’ at Zuckerberg’s Facebook hearing in the Senate; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too. Via @KurtWagner8:; 28/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO to appear before UK parliamentary committee; 14/05/2018 – BOOKER URGES FB WORK TO CREATE INDUSTRY-WIDE ETHICAL FRAMEWORKS; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook delays home-speaker unveil amid data crisis – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’ “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, up from 2,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.54M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the Intl Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 19/05/2018 – AMZN: According to sources close to convo, USPS will likely not charge Amazon more, they have a binding contract – ! $AMZN; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church &Dwight Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:CHD) by 7,244 shares to 29,524 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Comusd0.00 (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,726 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 GARP Stocks To Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National Bank & Trust reported 1.17% stake. Ashford Capital stated it has 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Robecosam Ag owns 1,115 shares. Corda Investment Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,418 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Narwhal Cap Mngmt reported 3,715 shares stake. Westend Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 17,603 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4.31 million shares. Tb Alternative Assets accumulated 0.15% or 600 shares. Da Davidson & Co holds 0.55% or 15,463 shares. 548,200 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 21,057 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Finance Service Advisors Inc has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: The Crowd Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 11, 2019.