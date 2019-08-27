As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Carret Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $445,000; Brf Sa (BRFS) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Upped Its Position by $2.22 Million as Share Value Rose

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 677,552 shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 05/03/2018 – BOARD OF BRAZIL’S BRF APPROVES SHAREHOLDERS MEETING TO VOTE ON BOARD OVERHAUL ON APRIL 26 -STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – BRF SAYS LORIVAL NOGUEIRA LUZ TO TEMPORARILY HOLD CEO POST; 19/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of BRF S.A. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 11, 2018 (BRFS); 11/04/2018 – BRF Board Fight Intensifies as Cruz Exits Diniz-Proposed Slate; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Parente may leave post at bourse B3 to become BRF chairman; 05/03/2018 – BRF WAS NOTIFIED OF SUSPENSION OF SOME EXPORTS FROM 3 PLANTS; 04/04/2018 – Diniz to step down as chairman of Brazil’s BRF – papers; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts BRF S.A. Investors to the May 11, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to “Operation Weak Flesh”; 23/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS TRUCKERS’ PROTEST LED THE COMPANY TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION IN FOUR PLANTS IN FOUR STATES – STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S AGRICULTURE MINISTRY EXPECTS TO HAVE A SOLUTION REGARDING BRF’S POULTRY EXPORTS TO EU IN ABOUT 30 DAYS

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $12.52 during the last trading session, reaching $1756.35. About 1.26M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 22/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered:; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Hiring Push in Riyadh After Saudi Prince’s Visit; 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 585,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $17.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is BRF S.A. (BRFS) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “BRF SA: Material Fact â€“ Estimates for the Company’s Net Financial Leverage – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why BRF S.A. Stock Climbed 37.1% in April – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BRF S.A. (BRFS) CEO Lorival Luz on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sick Chinese Pigs Driving Healthier Profits For BRF – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Music Industry Calls Out Amazon, eBay for Selling Counterfeit CDs – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmazonFresh expands to three new markets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,213 shares to 160,918 shares, valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,748 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).