As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Capital Planning Advisors Has Increased by $683,520 Its Stake; Nbt Bank N A Has Upped Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $302,434 as Shares Declined

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 384 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 1,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Trump hits Amazon yet again Monday: Claims post office losing ‘a fortune’ and other retailers pay more in taxes; 16/03/2018 – Owners of Amazon’s smart speakers report creepy giggling; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: A+Rating Reflects Amazon’s Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON; 20/04/2018 – Mercury News: The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’s support for gay rights; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 02/04/2018 – Amazon is narrowing down its choices for the next HQ2

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon, Boingo Wifi Partner To Improve Verizon’s 5G Presence in Phoenix – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Corp accumulated 10,467 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Burney Company stated it has 450,278 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation & invested in 83,611 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And Communications holds 4,935 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Webster Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). London Of Virginia accumulated 3.84M shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank accumulated 90,576 shares. Cornerstone has 4.32% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 27,965 are held by Trustco National Bank & Trust Corp N Y. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.95 million shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Old West Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 58,527 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 547,265 shares stake. Mai Mngmt holds 208,937 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Com holds 43,097 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,309 shares to 59,456 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,174 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 590 shares. 7,032 are owned by Stoneridge Inv Limited. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora invested in 0.16% or 248 shares. Lipe Dalton reported 0.23% stake. Town Country National Bank Co Dba First Bankers Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 189 shares. Bender Robert Associate owns 8,066 shares. Utah Retirement holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 77,719 shares. Barnett Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 71 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Camelot Portfolios Lc stated it has 715 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Westpac holds 0% or 63,231 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wafra has 1.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 19,871 shares. Gsa Llp accumulated 323 shares. Albion Fincl Ut has 2.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,809 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt has 836 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,989 shares to 10,536 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,671 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).