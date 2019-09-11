As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Lifted Holding by $2.44 Million; As Extended Stay America (STAY) Share Value Declined, Hilton Capital Management Has Lowered by $10.58 Million Its Position

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 1,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 54,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.92M, up from 53,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.61 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 98.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 622,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 6,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123,000, down from 629,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 2.89M shares traded or 40.23% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Amazon, Activision Blizzard and Jack Henry & Associates – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 95,542 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $181.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 37,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,061 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 48,875 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.59% or 1,076 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer invested in 1.65% or 34,657 shares. Legal & General Gru Inc Plc invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intl Group Inc holds 160,851 shares. Jw Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 17.95% or 19,627 shares. Moreover, St Germain D J Inc has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet Bank & Trust stated it has 3,493 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Athena Cap Advisors accumulated 422 shares. C V Starr & Comm Incorporated holds 8.69% or 1,500 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 15,650 were reported by Bridgeway Capital Inc. Dupont holds 2.04% or 50,190 shares in its portfolio. Tremblant Cap Grp owns 44,756 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1.14% or 11,220 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “No Follow Through as Trade, Bond Yield Concerns Return – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Swiss National Bank policy to stay loose to curb franc – Maechler – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “General Motors & Google Team Up for New In-Vehicle Technology – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fintech Stocks To Add To Your Portfolio Of The Future – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Credit Strat Fund (Prn) (JQC) by 107,983 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Select Sector Spider (Prn) (XLE) by 20,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Management Corp.